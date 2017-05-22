(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170522-N-FQ994-111

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    170522-N-FQ994-111 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 22, 2017) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey George, from Point Pleasant, New Jersey, searches Fire Controlman 2nd Class Adam Vang, from Sacramento, California, during an antiterrorism force protection training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) May 22, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 07:43
    Photo ID: 3408292
    VIRIN: 170522-N-FQ994-111
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 884.4 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170522-N-FQ994-111, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    ROSS
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    DDG 71
    AFTP
    DVIDS Email Import

