170522-N-FQ994-111 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 22, 2017) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey George, from Point Pleasant, New Jersey, searches Fire Controlman 2nd Class Adam Vang, from Sacramento, California, during an antiterrorism force protection training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) May 22, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

