170519-N-FQ994-211 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 19, 2017) A Sailor stands aft lookout watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) as the ship transits the Mediterranean Sea May 19, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

