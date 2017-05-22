(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCTSFE Misawa Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    NCTSFE Misawa Change of Command

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    170522-N-OK605-018 MISAWA, Japan (May 22, 2017) Capt. Matt Welsh, U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Far East (NCTSFE) Commanding Officer, shakes hands with Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Behr during NCTSFE Misawa Deatchment's change of command. Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Behr relinquished command to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ronnie Stowers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 22:12
    Photo ID: 3407611
    VIRIN: 170522-N-OK605-018
    Resolution: 4644x3318
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTSFE Misawa Change of Command [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    NAF
    NCTSFE

