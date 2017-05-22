NCTSFE Misawa Change of Command

170522-N-OK605-018 MISAWA, Japan (May 22, 2017) Capt. Matt Welsh, U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Far East (NCTSFE) Commanding Officer, shakes hands with Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Behr during NCTSFE Misawa Deatchment's change of command. Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Behr relinquished command to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ronnie Stowers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

