170522-N-OK605-018 MISAWA, Japan (May 22, 2017) Capt. Matt Welsh, U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Far East (NCTSFE) Commanding Officer, shakes hands with Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Behr during NCTSFE Misawa Deatchment's change of command. Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Behr relinquished command to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ronnie Stowers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 22:12
|Photo ID:
|3407611
|VIRIN:
|170522-N-OK605-018
|Resolution:
|4644x3318
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, NCTSFE Misawa Change of Command [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
