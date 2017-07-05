ARNORTH General orchestrates training, guidance for Vibrant Response 17

Army Brig. Gen. John Hashem, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army North (ARNORTH), in Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas and the exercise control deputy director for exercise Vibrant Response 17, attends a briefing with Soldiers with the Indiana Army National Guard during Exercise Vibrant Response 17 at Camp Atterbury, Ind., on May 7, 2017. ARNORTH conducts the Vibrant Response training exercises to annually test the capability of federal response forces in order to meet the expectations of the nation. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christopher Hernandez)

