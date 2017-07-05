(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ARNORTH General orchestrates training, guidance for Vibrant Response 17 [Image 1 of 2]

    ARNORTH General orchestrates training, guidance for Vibrant Response 17

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2017

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Hernandez 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Brig. Gen. John Hashem, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army North (ARNORTH), in Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas and the exercise control deputy director for exercise Vibrant Response 17, attends a briefing with Soldiers with the Indiana Army National Guard during Exercise Vibrant Response 17 at Camp Atterbury, Ind., on May 7, 2017. ARNORTH conducts the Vibrant Response training exercises to annually test the capability of federal response forces in order to meet the expectations of the nation. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christopher Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 07:04
    Photo ID: 3405706
    VIRIN: 170507-A-JG268-001
    Resolution: 2192x1367
    Size: 863.72 KB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARNORTH General orchestrates training, guidance for Vibrant Response 17 [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ARNORTH General orchestrates training, guidance for Vibrant Response 17
    ARNORTH General orchestrates training, guidance for Vibrant Response 17

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army North
    DSCA
    ARNORTH
    Texas
    San Antonio
    USAR
    Army National Guard
    Northern Command
    Defense Support of Civil Authorities
    NORCOM
    EXCON
    Vibrant Response 17
    Exercise Control
    VR 17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT