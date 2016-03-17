(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Laboon makes second drug bust in a week [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Laboon makes second drug bust in a week

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.17.2016

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    ARABIAN SEA (March 17, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS Laboon (DDG 58) offload bags containing Hashish from a dhow in the Arabian Sea, March 17. Laboon Sailors intercepted the dhow and seized 500 kg of Hashish, their second successful drug interdiction operation in five days. Laboon, operating as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, is attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2016
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 03:33
