USS Laboon makes second drug bust in a week

ARABIAN SEA (March 17, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS Laboon (DDG 58) offload bags containing Hashish from a dhow in the Arabian Sea, March 17. Laboon Sailors intercepted the dhow and seized 500 kg of Hashish, their second successful drug interdiction operation in five days. Laboon, operating as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, is attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22. (U.S. Navy photo)

