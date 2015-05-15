JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii-U.S. Army 1st Lt. Elle L. Taylor (right), the human resource strength management officer with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Pacific, and pictured graduating U.S. Army Military Academy at West Point cadet, accepts her graduation diploma from Gen. Martin Dempsey in May 2015. Taylor was the third person and first female cadet of her graduating class to receive her diploma because she had received the Army Athletic Association Award, given to the male and female cadet who displays the most valuable service to intercollegiate athletics during a career as a cadet. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2015 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 23:47 Photo ID: 3243515 VIRIN: 150515-A-ZZ123-002 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 166.33 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea Dragon Highlight: Elle Taylor, the tennis star [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.