    Sailor Profile: ABH2 Britani Parker [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailor Profile: ABH2 Britani Parker

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Leeanna Shipps 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    170316-N-OW828-001 NORFOLK (Mar. 16, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handler 2nd Class Britani Parker, assigned to Air Operations Department in Naval Station Norfolk, completes administrative tasks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanyra A. Mateo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 13:14
    Photo ID: 3242293
    VIRIN: 170317-N-OW828-001
    Resolution: 2800x2000
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Profile: ABH2 Britani Parker [Image 1 of 2], by CPO Leeanna Shipps, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    naval station norfolk
    Sailor
    NAVSTA

