170316-N-OW828-001 NORFOLK (Mar. 16, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handler 2nd Class Britani Parker, assigned to Air Operations Department in Naval Station Norfolk, completes administrative tasks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanyra A. Mateo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 13:14
|Photo ID:
|3242293
|VIRIN:
|170317-N-OW828-001
|Resolution:
|2800x2000
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailor Profile: ABH2 Britani Parker [Image 1 of 2], by CPO Leeanna Shipps, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
