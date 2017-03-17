U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John E. Wissler, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Commanding General, Fleet Marine Forces, Atlantic, right, speaks with Marines from 2nd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 25, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), on the battalions capabilities during his visit to Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 17, 2017. Wissler visited 2nd MLG to conduct a commanders workshop, engage senior leaders on designated topics, and observe training activities at various 2D MLG units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:19 Photo ID: 3241992 VIRIN: 170317-M-UA291-0085 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 835.3 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Wissler visits 2nd MLG [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Tyler Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.