    Lt. Gen. Wissler visits 2nd MLG [Image 4 of 8]

    Lt. Gen. Wissler visits 2nd MLG

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Stewart 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John E. Wissler, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Commanding General, Fleet Marine Forces, Atlantic, right, speaks with Marines from 2nd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 25, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), on the battalions capabilities during his visit to Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 17, 2017. Wissler visited 2nd MLG to conduct a commanders workshop, engage senior leaders on designated topics, and observe training activities at various 2D MLG units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:19
    Photo ID: 3241992
    VIRIN: 170317-M-UA291-0085
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 835.3 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Wissler visits 2nd MLG [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Tyler Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

