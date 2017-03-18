(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    March 2017 BTA [Image 3 of 33]

    March 2017 BTA

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Spc. Kristen Root 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant Daniel Lwe, attached to the 982D Combat Camera Company (Airborne), qualifies with the 9M at a range on Fort Jackson, S.C., March 18, 2017. The 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) is one of only two combat camera companies in the U.S. Army tasked with providing the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the military departments with a directed imagery capability in support of operational and planning requirements through the full range of military operations. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Kristen Dobson)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 16:56
    Photo ID: 3240873
    VIRIN: 170318-A-RA675-331
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 2017 BTA [Image 1 of 33], by SPC Kristen Root, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

