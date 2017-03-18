Army Reserve, Air Force work together to inspect vehicles

A U.S. Airmen marks the weight of an up-armored Humvee at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., during a joint inspection on March 18, 2017. The Airmen, who are assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing, spent the day with U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 200th Military Police Command to inspect their up-armored Humvees in preparation for an air-land mission into Lakehurst Maxfield Field to kick off the ground operations of Warrior Exercise 78-17-01, which will be held March 8 to April 1, 2017. Roughly 60 units from the Army Reserve, Army, Air Force, Marine Reserves, and Canadian Armed Forces participated in the training exercise, which is a large-scale collective training event designed to assess units’ combat capabilities as America’s Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation. (Army Reserve Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell / Released)

