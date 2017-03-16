Canadian soldiers of Charlie Company, 3rd Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry provide security while conducting a react to contact scenario during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Mar. 16, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit VI includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Keion Jackson)

Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.19.2017 Photo ID: 3240419 Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE This work, ALLIED SPIRIT VI [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Keion Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.