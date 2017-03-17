USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) flight deck firefight training

170318-N-TH560-462 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2017) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Kenji Kimura, right, from Walnut, Calif., evaluates Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Julessa Heathe, center, from Kingston, Jamaica, and Airman Jovonte Ross, from Bainbridge, Ga., both assigned to crash and salvage crew, as they search for hot spots during a simulated aircraft fire on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

