A case of mistaken identity: Identical twins run crews at Op Cold Steel 2017

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jeshua Moore (left) and Sgt. Gereld Moore, both with the 327th Engineer Company, 416th Theater Engineer Command, are identical twins running gunnery crews at Operation Cold Steel 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve's crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America's Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world.

