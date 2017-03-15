Tables 3-6: Enhancing Combat Readiness

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Staff Sgt. Stuart Clark, a training staff noncommissioned officer for Headquarters Battalion, observes Marines conducting Table Five as part of the unit’s annual training qualification at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility aboard MCB Hawaii on March 15, 2017. Headquarters Bn. is conducting the training in order to meet the Marine Corps’ requirement that every unit must complete Tables Three through Six to better prepare Marines for combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

