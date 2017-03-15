(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tables 3-6: Enhancing Combat Readiness [Image 1 of 7]

    Tables 3-6: Enhancing Combat Readiness

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Staff Sgt. Stuart Clark, a training staff noncommissioned officer for Headquarters Battalion, observes Marines conducting Table Five as part of the unit’s annual training qualification at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility aboard MCB Hawaii on March 15, 2017. Headquarters Bn. is conducting the training in order to meet the Marine Corps’ requirement that every unit must complete Tables Three through Six to better prepare Marines for combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:04
    Photo ID: 3238728
    VIRIN: 170315-M-QB730-403
    Resolution: 723x482
    Size: 146.66 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tables 3-6: Enhancing Combat Readiness [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Isabelo Tabanguil, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    range
    bullets
    M4
    training
    HQBN
    K-Bay

