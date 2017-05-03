(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NY National Guard pararescuemen conduct spacecraft rescue support equipment training

    NY National Guard pararescuemen conduct spacecraft rescue support equipment training

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Capt. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    A "hard duck" rescue boat prepared by pararescuemen of the 103rd Rescue Squadron of the 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard heads out the back of a Hawaii Air National Guard C-17 into the waters off Marine Base Hawaii in Hawaii on March 6, 2017. The New York Air National Guard pararescuemen, as well as active Air Force pararescuemen were testing equipment which would be used to support Orion astronauts in the event of a contingency recovery operation. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Michael O'Hagan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 11:55
    Photo ID: 3237620
    VIRIN: 170305-F-SB907-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1440
    Size: 274.36 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard pararescuemen conduct spacecraft rescue support equipment training [Image 1 of 4], by Capt. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    New York Air National Guard
    ocean
    recovery
    rescue
    Pacific
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    NASA
    pararescuemen
    Orion
    spacecraft
    Hawaii
    training
    106th Rescue Wing
    103rd Rescue Squadron
    Combat Rescue Officers
    human spaceflight

