A "hard duck" rescue boat prepared by pararescuemen of the 103rd Rescue Squadron of the 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard heads out the back of a Hawaii Air National Guard C-17 into the waters off Marine Base Hawaii in Hawaii on March 6, 2017. The New York Air National Guard pararescuemen, as well as active Air Force pararescuemen were testing equipment which would be used to support Orion astronauts in the event of a contingency recovery operation. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Michael O'Hagan)

Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US This work, NY National Guard pararescuemen conduct spacecraft rescue support equipment training, by Capt. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.