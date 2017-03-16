(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Easy Company conducts hasty raid [Image 9 of 9]

    Easy Company conducts hasty raid

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX_LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Company A (Easy Company), 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepares to engage the enemy during a hasty raid training exercise at Warrior Exercise 78-17-01 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst March 16, 2017. Easy Company kicked off WAREX 78-17-01 during a joint-component airfield seizure on March 13, 2017. Roughly 60 units from the Army Reserve, Army, Air Force, Marine Reserves, and Canadian Armed Forces participated in the 84th Training Command’s joint training exercise, WAREX 78-17-01 from March 8 to April 1, 2017; the WAREX is a large-scale collective training event designed to assess units’ combat capabilities as America’s Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation. (Army Reserve Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell / Released) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 06:39
    Photo ID: 3236931
    VIRIN: 170316-A-IL196-047
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX_LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Easy Company conducts hasty raid [Image 1 of 9], by MSG Mark Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

