Easy Company conducts hasty raid

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Company A (Easy Company), 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepares to engage the enemy during a hasty raid training exercise at Warrior Exercise 78-17-01 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst March 16, 2017. Easy Company kicked off WAREX 78-17-01 during a joint-component airfield seizure on March 13, 2017. Roughly 60 units from the Army Reserve, Army, Air Force, Marine Reserves, and Canadian Armed Forces participated in the 84th Training Command’s joint training exercise, WAREX 78-17-01 from March 8 to April 1, 2017; the WAREX is a large-scale collective training event designed to assess units’ combat capabilities as America’s Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation. (Army Reserve Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell / Released)

