Yokota Air Base, Japan, had 10 Airmen selected to promote six months early through the Senior Airman Below-the-Zone Promotion Program. Each year Airmen who stand out amongst their peers and perform duties beyond their rank by demonstrating exceptional leadership, followership and hard work, both on and off duty, are recognized by the Air Force and rewarded for their dedication. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 02:25
Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN, TOKYO, JP
This work, Congratulations to Yokota’s BTZ Selectees, by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
