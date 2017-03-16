Yokota Air Base, Japan, had 10 Airmen selected to promote six months early through the Senior Airman Below-the-Zone Promotion Program. Each year Airmen who stand out amongst their peers and perform duties beyond their rank by demonstrating exceptional leadership, followership and hard work, both on and off duty, are recognized by the Air Force and rewarded for their dedication. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 02:25 Photo ID: 3236751 VIRIN: 170316-F-EZ530-322 Resolution: 4502x3001 Size: 9.85 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congratulations to Yokota’s BTZ Selectees, by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.