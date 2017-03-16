(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Congratulations to Yokota’s BTZ Selectees

    Congratulations to Yokota’s BTZ Selectees

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Yokota Air Base, Japan, had 10 Airmen selected to promote six months early through the Senior Airman Below-the-Zone Promotion Program. Each year Airmen who stand out amongst their peers and perform duties beyond their rank by demonstrating exceptional leadership, followership and hard work, both on and off duty, are recognized by the Air Force and rewarded for their dedication. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congratulations to Yokota’s BTZ Selectees, by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    BTZ
    374th Airlift Wing
    Below the Zone

