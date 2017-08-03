(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails [Image 1 of 5]

    Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — A Soldier readies a load of material to be airlifted to the Waianae Mountain Range, March 8, 2017. The material will be used to build an enclosure for a population of endangered Oahu tree snails. (Courtesy photo by Roy Kikuta, Oahu Army Natural Resources Program Volunteer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 19:23
    Photo ID: 3235315
    VIRIN: 170308-A-ZZ999-005
    Resolution: 1440x532
    Size: 523.17 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Hawaii
    endangered
    Oahu Army Natural Resources Program
    snail
    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
    tree snail
    enclosure

    • LEAVE A COMMENT