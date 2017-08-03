SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — A Soldier readies a load of material to be airlifted to the Waianae Mountain Range, March 8, 2017. The material will be used to build an enclosure for a population of endangered Oahu tree snails. (Courtesy photo by Roy Kikuta, Oahu Army Natural Resources Program Volunteer)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 19:23
|Photo ID:
|3235315
|VIRIN:
|170308-A-ZZ999-005
|Resolution:
|1440x532
|Size:
|523.17 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails
LEAVE A COMMENT