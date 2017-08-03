SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — A Soldier readies a load of material to be airlifted to the Waianae Mountain Range, March 8, 2017. The material will be used to build an enclosure for a population of endangered Oahu tree snails. (Courtesy photo by Roy Kikuta, Oahu Army Natural Resources Program Volunteer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 19:23 Photo ID: 3235315 VIRIN: 170308-A-ZZ999-005 Resolution: 1440x532 Size: 523.17 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.