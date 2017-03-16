Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Steve Cantrell introduces the commandant, Adm. Paul Zukunft, to kick off the 2017 State of the Coast Guard Address at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., March 16, 2017. During the address, Zukunft discussed the Coast Guard's unique role as an instrument of national security and prosperity. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 16:09 Photo ID: 3234745 VIRIN: 170316-G-ZX620-827 Resolution: 1467x978 Size: 342.86 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard introduces the Commandant [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Patrick Kelley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.