    E-4 Advancement Exam on Misawa Airbase [Image 2 of 2]

    E-4 Advancement Exam on Misawa Airbase

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    170316-N-OK605-003 MISAWA, Japan (Mar. 16, 2017) Master-at-Arms Seaman Andy Chazerreta, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa Security Department, takes the E-4 advancement exam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 20:25
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-4 Advancement Exam on Misawa Airbase [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Misawa
    NAF

