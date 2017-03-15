(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Regiment Town Hall [Image 2 of 4]

    Regiment Town Hall

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jocelyn Ontiveros 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Brig. General David A. Ottignon leads a regimental town hall meeting on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 15, 2017. The meeting was held in order to discuss current events within the Marine Corps and how 1st Marine Logistics Group plans to address them. Ottignon is the commanding general for 1st MLG.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 20:25
    Photo ID: 3230678
    VIRIN: 170315-M-WK015-854
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regiment Town Hall [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Regiment Town Hall
    Regiment Town Hall
    Regiment Town Hall
    Regiment Town Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Commanding General
    discussion
    town hall
    1st MLG
    Marines
    current events
    Brig. Gen. Ottignon

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT