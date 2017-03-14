Stuffed animals and plush toys are donated to the Provost Marshal’s Office for use during domestic violence calls with children in the household at building 1407 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., March 14, 2017. Kadyn’s Place is a non-profit organization that works to bridge the gap between military and civilian organizations that assist victims of domestic violence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 20:17 Photo ID: 3230670 VIRIN: 170314-M-UD149-315 Resolution: 3840x2560 Size: 4.35 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Plush toys aid PMO in domestic violence calls, by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.