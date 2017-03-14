(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Plush toys aid PMO in domestic violence calls

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Stuffed animals and plush toys are donated to the Provost Marshal's Office for use during domestic violence calls with children in the household at building 1407 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., March 14, 2017. Kadyn's Place is a non-profit organization that works to bridge the gap between military and civilian organizations that assist victims of domestic violence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Plush toys aid PMO in domestic violence calls, by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Combat Center
    PMO
    Stuffed Animals
    domestic violence prevention

