S.C. National Guard Army Aviators Attend HAATS

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Natalie Miller, Detachment 1, Company B, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, leave for a week-long training mission focused on high-altitude flight operations, aboard of a CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift cargo helicopter, Greenville, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The crew will attend a power management-centered course at the High-Altitude ARNG Aviation Training Site (HAATS), Eagle County, CO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine)

