U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Natalie Miller, Detachment 1, Company B, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, leave for a week-long training mission focused on high-altitude flight operations, aboard of a CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift cargo helicopter, Greenville, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The crew will attend a power management-centered course at the High-Altitude ARNG Aviation Training Site (HAATS), Eagle County, CO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 19:34
|Photo ID:
|3230650
|VIRIN:
|170224-Z-II459-056
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|26.82 MB
|Location:
|GREENVILLE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, S.C. National Guard Army Aviators Attend HAATS [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
