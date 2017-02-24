(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    S.C. National Guard Army Aviators Attend HAATS [Image 2 of 17]

    S.C. National Guard Army Aviators Attend HAATS

    GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine 

    59th Aviation Troop Command

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Natalie Miller, Detachment 1, Company B, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, leave for a week-long training mission focused on high-altitude flight operations, aboard of a CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift cargo helicopter, Greenville, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The crew will attend a power management-centered course at the High-Altitude ARNG Aviation Training Site (HAATS), Eagle County, CO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 19:34
    Photo ID: 3230650
    VIRIN: 170224-Z-II459-056
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 26.82 MB
    Location: GREENVILLE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S.C. National Guard Army Aviators Attend HAATS [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

