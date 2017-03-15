170315-N-YW024-069 PEARL HARBOR (March 15, 2017) Maj. Cherie Clark, a pilot assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), reads "I am Emilia Earhart" to JBPHH Childhood Development Center (CDC) preschoolers during a "Story Time with the CDC" at JBPHH Library. The "Story Time" event celebrated National Women's History Month and featured female service members reading to the children about important figures in women’s history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katarzyna Kobiljak/Released)

