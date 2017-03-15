(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Story Time with the CDC [Image 2 of 3]

    Story Time with the CDC

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katarzyna Kobiljak 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    170315-N-YW024-069 PEARL HARBOR (March 15, 2017) Maj. Cherie Clark, a pilot assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), reads "I am Emilia Earhart" to JBPHH Childhood Development Center (CDC) preschoolers during a "Story Time with the CDC" at JBPHH Library. The "Story Time" event celebrated National Women's History Month and featured female service members reading to the children about important figures in women’s history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katarzyna Kobiljak/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 18:37
    Photo ID: 3230324
    VIRIN: 170315-N-YW024-069
    Resolution: 5208x3481
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Story Time with the CDC [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Katarzyna Kobiljak, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Story Time with the CDC
    Story Time with the CDC
    Story Time with the CDC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    JBPHH
    Airman
    MC2 Katarzyna Kobiljak
    Hickam Library
    CDC NPASE Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT