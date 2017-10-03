64th BSB distro unit conducts CPX amid logistics runs

Soldiers of Company A, 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, review maps for convoy training during a command post exercise conducted March 6-10, 2017, at Skwierzyna, Poland. The company validated its ability to plan and execute missions in austere conditions as it works in support of Atlantic Resolve, providing supplies to 3/4 ABCT units as far away as Estonia. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Sean Ryan, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

