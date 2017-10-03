(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    64th BSB distro unit conducts CPX amid logistics runs

    64th BSB distro unit conducts CPX amid logistics runs

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    03.10.2017

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Soldiers of Company A, 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, review maps for convoy training during a command post exercise conducted March 6-10, 2017, at Skwierzyna, Poland. The company validated its ability to plan and execute missions in austere conditions as it works in support of Atlantic Resolve, providing supplies to 3/4 ABCT units as far away as Estonia. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Sean Ryan, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 64th BSB distro unit conducts CPX amid logistics runs, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    64th BSB distro unit conducts CPX amid logistics runs

    TAGS

    logistics
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    Lithuania
    64th Brigade Support Battalion
    command post exercise
    CPX
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve

