Soldiers of Company A, 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, review maps for convoy training during a command post exercise conducted March 6-10, 2017, at Skwierzyna, Poland. The company validated its ability to plan and execute missions in austere conditions as it works in support of Atlantic Resolve, providing supplies to 3/4 ABCT units as far away as Estonia. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Sean Ryan, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 15:34
|Photo ID:
|3229844
|VIRIN:
|170310-A-RN703-001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|305.46 KB
|Location:
|SKWIERZYNA, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 64th BSB distro unit conducts CPX amid logistics runs, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
