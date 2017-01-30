Energy C2 dashboard will help Marines, soldiers extend operational reach

The Joint Operational Energy Command and Control program, initiated in 2014, is focusing on customizing commercial fuel monitoring systems to automate fuel tracking for fleet vehicles and generators. Still in testing, the system will read microchips embedded in the fuel valves of refueling trucks as they resupply fuel-powered assets. Data will then be sent wirelessly to the commander for a visual representation of energy consumption. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Christine In)

