    Energy C2 dashboard will help Marines, soldiers extend operational reach [Image 1 of 2]

    Energy C2 dashboard will help Marines, soldiers extend operational reach

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The Joint Operational Energy Command and Control program, initiated in 2014, is focusing on customizing commercial fuel monitoring systems to automate fuel tracking for fleet vehicles and generators. Still in testing, the system will read microchips embedded in the fuel valves of refueling trucks as they resupply fuel-powered assets. Data will then be sent wirelessly to the commander for a visual representation of energy consumption. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Christine In)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 12:28
    Photo ID: 3229592
    VIRIN: 170130-M-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 748x420
    Size: 231.76 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Energy C2 dashboard will help Marines, soldiers extend operational reach [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    trucks
    energy
    oil
    fuel
    generators
    Command and Control
    petroleum
    vehicles
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    Army
    Marine Corps Systems Command
    efficiency
    G-4
    11th Marines Regiment
    C2
    Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific
    HQMC
    MCSC
    Great Green Fleet
    MARCORSYSCOM
    Marine Corps Expeditionary Energy Office
    Joint Operational Energy Command and Control
    Office of the Army

