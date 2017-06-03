According to the National Center for Statistics and Analysis, an estimated 10,000 driving fatalities were caused by individuals driving under the influence of alcohol in 2014. At Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Airman Against Drunk Driving, an Airmen-run organization, is dedicated to providing service members and their family members free rides home when they are under the influence of alcohol. During 2016, volunteers drove 124 Team Shaw members home safely and donated approximately 12,000 hours of their time. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:44 Photo ID: 3229066 VIRIN: 170306-F-KQ373-068 Resolution: 4071x2726 Size: 1.86 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AADD wingmen: getting home safely, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.