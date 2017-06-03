(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AADD wingmen: getting home safely

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    According to the National Center for Statistics and Analysis, an estimated 10,000 driving fatalities were caused by individuals driving under the influence of alcohol in 2014. At Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Airman Against Drunk Driving, an Airmen-run organization, is dedicated to providing service members and their family members free rides home when they are under the influence of alcohol. During 2016, volunteers drove 124 Team Shaw members home safely and donated approximately 12,000 hours of their time. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:44
    Photo ID: 3229066
    VIRIN: 170306-F-KQ373-068
    Resolution: 4071x2726
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AADD wingmen: getting home safely, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #DUI
    #AADD
    #Wingmen
    #St.Patrick'sDay

