    Green Bay Sailor takes inventory [Image 3 of 3]

    Green Bay Sailor takes inventory

    AT SEA, JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170315-N-JH293-034 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 15, 2017) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Tajee ChildersWhitfield, from Cincinnati, takes an inventory of parts and equipment aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

