Resiliency Fair aims 131st Airmen at wing’s key helping resources

131st Bomb Wing Citizen-Airmen took part in a Resiliency Fair, in a series of small-group sessions held during March drill at the wing’s three operating sites. Col. Ken Eaves, 131st Bomb Wing commander, addressed the group of Airmen who then separated into different smaller breakout sessions and rotated through short orientation seminars with each of the seven participating wing helping agencies. Roughly 100 Airmen heard the message at a time, in each of 13 sessions offered across drill weekend at Whiteman, Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Base and Cannon Range. The USO came out and offered lunch and snacks to the airmen after they finished their sessions.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

