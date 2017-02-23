Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 13:13 Photo ID: 3227683 VIRIN: 170223-D-IV005-010 Resolution: 3456x2304 Size: 3.35 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Desert Defenders LOGDET equips warfighters [Image 1 of 4], by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.