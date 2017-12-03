(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Easy Company conducts airfield seizure [Image 8 of 10]

    Easy Company conducts airfield seizure

    LAKEHURST MAXFIELD FIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) moves toward the objective after being dropped off with his company by UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Lakehurst Maxfield Field during a multi-component airfield seizure training exercise between the Army Reserve and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on March 13, 2017, to kick off Warrior Exercise 78-17-01. Several Army Reserve organizations including the Army Reserve Aviation Command, 84th Training Command, 78th Training Division, and members of the 200th Military Police Command helped Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division conduct the mission. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and Canadian Armed Forces are participating in the 84th Training Command’s joint training exercise, WAREX 78-17-01, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst from March 8 until April 1, 2017; the WAREX is a large-scale collective training event designed to assess units’ combat capabilities as America’s Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation. (Army Reserve Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bell / Released) 

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 08:07
    Photo ID: 3227007
    VIRIN: 170313-A-IL196-023
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: LAKEHURST MAXFIELD FIELD, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Easy Company conducts airfield seizure [Image 1 of 10], by MSG Mark Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

