Multi-national forces participate in the first ever AATTC course in Australia

Australian Army Private Katelyn Navarro, Private Mikayla Wray and Private David Toon, air dispatchers with the 176th Air Dispatch Squadron, talk while waiting for inbound aircraft at Londonderry Drop Zone during, near RAAF Richmond, Australia, March 13, 2017. The airdrops were part of the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, hosted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based out of St. Joseph Mo., which has the mission of increasing the war-fighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. This is the first time the AATTC has taught courses overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

