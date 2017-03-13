(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multi-national forces participate in the first ever AATTC course in Australia [Image 3 of 30]

    Multi-national forces participate in the first ever AATTC course in Australia

    RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Australian Army Private Katelyn Navarro, Private Mikayla Wray and Private David Toon, air dispatchers with the 176th Air Dispatch Squadron, talk while waiting for inbound aircraft at Londonderry Drop Zone during, near RAAF Richmond, Australia, March 13, 2017. The airdrops were part of the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, hosted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based out of St. Joseph Mo., which has the mission of increasing the war-fighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. This is the first time the AATTC has taught courses overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 02:15
    Photo ID: 3226803
    VIRIN: 170313-Z-YI114-106
    Resolution: 4524x3016
    Size: 10.1 MB
    Location: RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-national forces participate in the first ever AATTC course in Australia [Image 1 of 30], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    international
    air drop
    Australia
    RAAF
    139th Airlift Wing
    exercise
    U.S. Air Force
    foreign
    USAF
    joint operations
    Mobile Training Team
    Australian Army
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center
    New Zealand Army
    176th Air Dispatch Squadron
    MoGuard
    AATTC
    ATAC
    5th Movements Company
    New South Wales
    RAAF Richmond
    Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course
    MTT Australia
    2nd Combat Service Support Battalion
    Drop Zone Londonderry
    Logistic Regiment
    air dispatcher
    Private David Toon
    Private Mikayla Wray
    Private Katelyn Navarro

