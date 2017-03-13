AAMOC Welcome Aboard Brief

U.S. Marine Corps Col. James B. Wellons, commanding officer of Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) welcomes students attending the first ever Advanced Aircraft Maintenance Officer Course (AAMOC) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., on Mar. 13, 2017. AAMOC will empower Aircraft Maintenance Officers with leadership tools, greater technical knowledge, and standardized practices through rigorous academics and hands on training in order to decrease ground related mishaps and increase sortie generation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Cpl. AaronJames B. Vinculado)

