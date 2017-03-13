U.S. Air Force military working dog Fredi, assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron, poses for the camera at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 13, 2017. Today is National K-9 Veterans Day which honors all military working dogs who have worked side by side with military service members. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 15:01
|Photo ID:
|3224764
|VIRIN:
|170313-F-KH895-004
|Resolution:
|2456x3232
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National K-9 Veterans Day, by Amn BrieAnna Stillman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT