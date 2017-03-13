U.S. Air Force military working dog Fredi, assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron, poses for the camera at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 13, 2017. Today is National K-9 Veterans Day which honors all military working dogs who have worked side by side with military service members. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna)

