    National K-9 Veterans Day

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Airman BrieAnna Stillman 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force military working dog Fredi, assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron, poses for the camera at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 13, 2017. Today is National K-9 Veterans Day which honors all military working dogs who have worked side by side with military service members. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 15:01
    Photo ID: 3224764
    VIRIN: 170313-F-KH895-004
    Resolution: 2456x3232
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National K-9 Veterans Day, by Amn BrieAnna Stillman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #K9VeteransDay #MilitaryWorkingDogs #TeamShaw

