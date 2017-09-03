(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Oceanography Committed to Operations Security

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Jennifer Ervin 

    Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

    Scott Carey of the Naval Operations Security Team conducts "OPSEC and Social Networking" training on March 9 for more than 200 personnel from six Naval Oceanography commands at Stennis Space Center, Miss.

    This work, Naval Oceanography Committed to Operations Security, by Jennifer Ervin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Meteorology
    OPSEC
    Oceanography

