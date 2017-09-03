Scott Carey of the Naval Operations Security Team conducts "OPSEC and Social Networking" training on March 9 for more than 200 personnel from six Naval Oceanography commands at Stennis Space Center, Miss.
This work, Naval Oceanography Committed to Operations Security, by Jennifer Ervin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Naval Oceanography committed to Operations Security
