    Coast Guard Cutter Spencer to return home; seized $92 million in cocaine [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard Cutter Spencer to return home; seized $92 million in cocaine

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The ground aircrew on the Coast Guard Cutter Spencer secures the helicopter to the flight deck on Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2017. Homeported in Boston, the Spencer is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter with a crew complement of 15 officers and 74 enlisted personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Midas)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 15:19
    Photo ID: 3224760
    VIRIN: 170308-G-G0101-1005
    Resolution: 3088x2056
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Spencer to return home; seized $92 million in cocaine [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    coast guard
    helicopter
    spencer

