Coast Guard Cutter Spencer to return home; seized $92 million in cocaine

The ground aircrew on the Coast Guard Cutter Spencer secures the helicopter to the flight deck on Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2017. Homeported in Boston, the Spencer is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter with a crew complement of 15 officers and 74 enlisted personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Midas)

