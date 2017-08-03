The ground aircrew on the Coast Guard Cutter Spencer secures the helicopter to the flight deck on Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2017. Homeported in Boston, the Spencer is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter with a crew complement of 15 officers and 74 enlisted personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Midas)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 15:19
|Photo ID:
|3224760
|VIRIN:
|170308-G-G0101-1005
|Resolution:
|3088x2056
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Spencer to return home; seized $92 million in cocaine [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
