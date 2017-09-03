U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, Commander of the U.S. Army Europe, addressed German reports after the hand-over take-over ceremony during which the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade uncased its colors, symbolizing its arrival in Europe at Storck Barracks in Illesheim, Bavaria, Germany, Mar. 9, 2017. The 10th Mountain Division's Combat Aviation Brigade is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of Russian aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 07:17 Photo ID: 3223863 VIRIN: 170309-A-IY962-003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 9.08 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation rotational unit hand-over take-over ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.