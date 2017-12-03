A member of the Army National Guard 38th Infantry Division receives his combat patch during a ceremony in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 12, 2017. Guardsmen who received their combat patch hail from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Delaware, Michigan and Tennessee and their primary role in theater has been to train, advise and assist Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 04:02 Photo ID: 3223788 VIRIN: 170312-F-NJ008-048 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 1.1 MB Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand [Image 1 of 10], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.