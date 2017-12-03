(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand [Image 2 of 10]

    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.12.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    A member of the Army National Guard 38th Infantry Division receives his combat patch during a ceremony in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 12, 2017. Guardsmen who received their combat patch hail from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Delaware, Michigan and Tennessee and their primary role in theater has been to train, advise and assist Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 04:02
    Photo ID: 3223788
    VIRIN: 170312-F-NJ008-048
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand [Image 1 of 10], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen advise in Helmand
    Guardsmen advise in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardsmen receive combat patch, mark first month as advisers in Helmand

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    38th Infantry Division
    deployed
    combat patch
    Afghanistan
    Army National Guard
    Helmand
    Task Force Forge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT