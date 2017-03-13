(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) .50-caliber Machine Gun SCAT Training [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) .50-caliber Machine Gun SCAT Training

    JAPAN

    03.13.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170313-N-XT039-010 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2017) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Yusef Ali Reynolds, left, from Newark, N.J., and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Christopher Womack, from Jackson, Tenn., load a .50-caliber machine gun during small craft action team (SCAT) training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 00:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) .50-caliber Machine Gun SCAT Training [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    .50-caliber machine gun
    Gunner's Mate
    LHD 6
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    Small craft action team (SCAT)
    DVIDS Email Import

