USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) .50-caliber Machine Gun SCAT Training

170313-N-XT039-010 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2017) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Yusef Ali Reynolds, left, from Newark, N.J., and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Christopher Womack, from Jackson, Tenn., load a .50-caliber machine gun during small craft action team (SCAT) training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

