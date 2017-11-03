(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Airmen teach intelligence course in Australia [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Airmen teach intelligence course in Australia

    RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Gaydos (right), an intelligence instructor assigned to the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center (AATTC), briefs an intelligence airman from the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) on March 12, 2017 at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Richmond, Australia. The AATTC was conducting its courses for the Royal Australian Air Force and RNZAF. This is the first time the AATTC has taught its courses overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 19:23
    Location: RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen teach intelligence course in Australia [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    intel
    Australia
    usaf
    intelligence
    AATTC

