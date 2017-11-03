U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Gaydos (right), an intelligence instructor assigned to the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center (AATTC), briefs an intelligence airman from the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) on March 12, 2017 at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Richmond, Australia. The AATTC was conducting its courses for the Royal Australian Air Force and RNZAF. This is the first time the AATTC has taught its courses overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

Date Posted: 03.12.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen teach intelligence course in Australia, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.