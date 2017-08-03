U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 227th Air Support Operations Squadron pull security for the EOD team during an exercise at Warren Grove Gunnery Range, N.J., March 8, 2016. The exercise was a joint mission between the New Jersey Air National Guard's TACP and EOD squadrons and was supported in the air by A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the Maryland Air National Guard's 104th Fighter Squadron.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Young/Released)
This work, EOD and TACP train at Warren Grove [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Nicholas Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
