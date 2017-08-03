(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strength Soldiers Make Mountain Peak Surmountable [Image 1 of 4]

    Strength Soldiers Make Mountain Peak Surmountable

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Akridge 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division Public Affairs

    A military vehicle is pulled from the mud via a wench system during the Mountain Peak exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength Soldiers Make Mountain Peak Surmountable [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Nathan Akridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Strength
    Patriots
    AUP
    Wrecker Operator
    710th Brigade Support Battalion
    3rd Brigade 10th Mountain Division
    Wreckers
    3BCT 10th Mountain
    Associated Unit Pilot Program

