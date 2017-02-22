(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kentucky National Guardsmen exchange practices during Djibouti State Partnership Program visit

    Kentucky National Guardsmen exchange practices during Djibouti State Partnership Program visit

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery Regiment, exchange practices with Djibouti Artillery Regiment personnel at the Djibouti artillery base, Feb. 1, 2017. The Kentucky National Guardsmen visited as part of the National Guard State Partnership Program, which allows American military members to build and strengthen relationships and skills with allied countries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky National Guardsmen exchange practices during Djibouti State Partnership Program visit [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kentucky Guardsmen foster Djibouti partnership

    • LEAVE A COMMENT