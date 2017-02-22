U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery Regiment, exchange practices with Djibouti Artillery Regiment personnel at the Djibouti artillery base, Feb. 1, 2017. The Kentucky National Guardsmen visited as part of the National Guard State Partnership Program, which allows American military members to build and strengthen relationships and skills with allied countries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 09:04 Photo ID: 3222128 VIRIN: 170222-Z-CT752-0205 Resolution: 4625x2903 Size: 2.79 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky National Guardsmen exchange practices during Djibouti State Partnership Program visit [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.