    The drogue ones [Image 1 of 9]

    The drogue ones

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Williams 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornets with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 204 and F/A-18 Hornets with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA (AW)) 533 receive fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard March 10, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ashley Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 21:04
    Photo ID: 3221084
    VIRIN: 170310-Z-ZR693-0285
    Resolution: 4633x3309
    Size: 10.24 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The drogue ones [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Ashley Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    KC-135
    Marine Corps
    United States Air Force
    Marines
    USAF
    OHANG
    VMFA (AW) 533
    Navy: F/A-18 Hornet
    VFA 204

