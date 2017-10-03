Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Change of Command

Capt. Joe Raymond, outgoing commander, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound, thanks his family for their support at a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Seattle, March 10, 2017. Raymond was assigned as the deputy sector commander in June 2013 and assumed command in March 2014. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lara Davis.

