    Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Change of Command

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Capt. Joe Raymond, outgoing commander, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound, thanks his family for their support at a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Seattle, March 10, 2017. Raymond was assigned as the deputy sector commander in June 2013 and assumed command in March 2014. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lara Davis.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 19:50
    Photo ID: 3220899
    VIRIN: 170310-G-DD416-0113
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.61 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Change of Command [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

