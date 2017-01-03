SAN DIEGO (March 3, 2017) USS Jackson (LCS 6) is pierside during sunset. Jackson is an Independence-variant littoral combat ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Miranda V. Williams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 17:28
|Photo ID:
|3220659
|VIRIN:
|170301-N-BL450-011
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Jackson (LCS 6) at Sunset, by LT Miranda Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
