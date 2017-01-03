(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Jackson (LCS 6) at Sunset

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Lt. Miranda Williams 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    SAN DIEGO (March 3, 2017) USS Jackson (LCS 6) is pierside during sunset. Jackson is an Independence-variant littoral combat ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Miranda V. Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 17:28
    Photo ID: 3220659
    VIRIN: 170301-N-BL450-011
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jackson (LCS 6) at Sunset, by LT Miranda Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Littoral Combat Ship Core Crews and Mission Detachments Merge

    TAGS

    San Diego
    sunset
    Naval Base San Diego
    littoral combat ship
    lcs
    Navy
    jackson
    uss jackson
    lcs 6

