SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The Air Force Team Cohesion Challenge, a collaborative event sponsored by Recharge for Resiliency, the Single Airman Initiative and GORUCK Light, will push participants through a combination of calisthenics, time hacks and other challenges. The event will challenge each individual’s physical and mental limits, as well as finding ways to work as a cohesive unit to complete each scenario. (Courtesy graphic)
This work, Schriever to host Team Cohesion Challenge, by Brian S Hagberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
