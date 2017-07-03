Schriever to host Team Cohesion Challenge

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The Air Force Team Cohesion Challenge, a collaborative event sponsored by Recharge for Resiliency, the Single Airman Initiative and GORUCK Light, will push participants through a combination of calisthenics, time hacks and other challenges. The event will challenge each individual’s physical and mental limits, as well as finding ways to work as a cohesive unit to complete each scenario. (Courtesy graphic)

