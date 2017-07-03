(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Schriever to host Team Cohesion Challenge

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Brian S Hagberg 

    50th Space Wing

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The Air Force Team Cohesion Challenge, a collaborative event sponsored by Recharge for Resiliency, the Single Airman Initiative and GORUCK Light, will push participants through a combination of calisthenics, time hacks and other challenges. The event will challenge each individual’s physical and mental limits, as well as finding ways to work as a cohesive unit to complete each scenario. (Courtesy graphic)

    Schriever Air Force Base
    SAI
    Single Airman Initiative
    TCC
    R4R
    Recharge for Resiliency
    Team Schriever
    Air Force Team Cohesion Challenge

