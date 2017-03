Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 13:48 Photo ID: 3220108 VIRIN: 170310-F-IE661-008 Resolution: 5704x3641 Size: 1.15 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A&FRC held 75th Worldwide Air Force Aid Society celebration [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.