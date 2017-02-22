Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski congratulates Greg Gangnuss after presenting him with the Air Force Civilian Award for Valor during a commander’s call at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 22, 2017. (Courtesy photo).
This work, Air Force civilian honored for heroism [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Air Force civilian honored for heroism
