    Tanker unit enhances suicide intervention skills [Image 1 of 3]

    Tanker unit enhances suicide intervention skills

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Tinashe T. Machona 

    161st Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Torres Jackson, Applied Suicide Intervention Training, instructs unit members and civilians during a training session, March 9. The training is a two-day interactive workshop that teaches suicide first-aid initiatives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Tinashe Machona).

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 10:39
    VIRIN: 170309-Z-UO142-050
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tanker unit enhances suicide intervention skills [Image 1 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Tinashe T. Machona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    161st Air Refueling Wing
    ASIST
    suicide intervention
    Tanker unit

