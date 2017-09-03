Staff Sgt. Torres Jackson, Applied Suicide Intervention Training, instructs unit members and civilians during a training session, March 9. The training is a two-day interactive workshop that teaches suicide first-aid initiatives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Tinashe Machona).
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 10:39
|Photo ID:
|3219679
|VIRIN:
|170309-Z-UO142-050
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tanker unit enhances suicide intervention skills [Image 1 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Tinashe T. Machona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tanker unit enhances suicide intervention skills
LEAVE A COMMENT